A Franklin County family was displaced early Friday when a fire struck their home, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. on the 100 block of Holliday Lane in Union Hall. Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, officials said.
Three adults and one child who had been inside were able to escape. Some were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation but no one required hospitalization, officials said.
The home was destroyed and classified as a total loss, said Fire Marshal Jay Mason. A dog that had been inside did not survive the fire.
The family is now staying with friends and will be offered assistance from the Red Cross, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Multiple fire companies assisted in the response to the early morning call. Emergency responders remained on the scene for about four hours Friday.
