Forget Santa and his sleigh. For one little girl in Franklin County, there was only one kind of yuletide visitor that would do this Christmas season.
In a first for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a family taking part in its annual Operation Christmas Tree program said their daughter had put just one thing on her wish list: a visit from a deputy and a chance to see a sheriff’s vehicle up-close.
The sheriff’s office, which every year helps families in need provide gifts and Christmas dinner, made sure that holiday wish came true.
Just before Christmas Day, Deputy Morgan Funck drove over to the family’s home and talked with all the kids in the household.
"Their faces told the story,” Funck said later in a statement shared by the sheriff’s office. “They were all so excited to see me when I arrived. I may have been as excited as they were."
The kids got a chance to climb into the cruiser and see its bright blue lights flash. Funck fielded questions about the car’s equipment and what deputies carry on their duty belt.
She was grinning later as she described the visit. “We had a wonderful stay,” she said.
The family’s name wasn’t released by county officials. A picture was shared with approval from the parents.
This is the fourth year that Operation Christmas Tree has been offered by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The program raises money and donations to provide families with gifts, clothing and food for the holidays. The centerpiece of the fundraising efforts is an annual Christmas tree sale.
This year, 141 children across Franklin County benefited from the program. Families are identified for the initiative with help from the county schools.
The deputy’s visit was the sole item requested by this particular child, officials said. But the sheriff’s office also supplied other toys and gifts for her to open on Christmas Day.
