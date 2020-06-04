Franklin County deputies launched an investigation Wednesday after they discovered a woman dead in her car from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday night to a call of a gunshot wound at the 619 Minute Market on Virgil H. Goode Highway in Rocky Mount. Deputies found a 33-year-old woman dead inside her vehicle in the parking lot. 

The woman was taken to the medical examiner’s office and an investigation is underway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officials said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The incident was also not related to peaceful protests that occurred Wednesday.

Tags

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments