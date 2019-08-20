ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Broadband Authority on Tuesday adopted a master plan, which consultants have been working on since late last year.
The plan indicates Franklin County will take a hybrid approach to improving access to broadband throughout the rural county, utilizing both fixed wireless and fiber solutions.
Steve Sandy, director of planning and community development, outlined a three-phase approach for deploying fixed wireless broadband, using towers and community poles.
The strategy is estimated to provide coverage to some 19,800 households. Sandy projected the total infrastructure cost around $2 million.
The county also plans to extend fiber to homes within one mile of schools, village centers and substations where fiber is already available, Sandy said. The buildout is estimated to cost $12 million and connect just over 1,000 residences.
Sandy said fixed wireless is more affordable, and a good solution for the more rural parts of the county where extending fiber to the home is not feasible. But it does have some limitations, given the need for a clear line of sight.
To begin funding these projects, the county will apply for a grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
The county plans to partner with Blue Ridge Towers to implement the first phase of the fixed wireless plan, adding five new towers, repurposing or collocating on another seven structures and installing at least two new community poles.
The project would also include the extension of six miles of fiber, which Mid-Atlantic Broadband would handle.
Sandy said Blue Ridge Towers would put up around $1 million and Franklin County would use $140,000 in capital funds for the local match.
Separately, Shentel proposed a project extending approximately 10 miles of fiber to around 250 households in the Boone and Union Hall districts. County staff determined it would serve areas identified as needing better service. Sandy said this project would not require any county funds; Shentel would handle the local match.
The broadband authority gave county staff its blessing to move forward with a grant application for both projects, which is due in early September.
The board of supervisors also met Tuesday, and voted to adopt the Ferrum area plan, designed to guide growth and development in the village.
Sandy said the Ferrum area plan differs from those in Union Hall and Westlake/Hales Ford because it is not zoned. As a result, Sandy said, the Ferrum plan has more of an economic development focus.
Ferrum College President David Johns, a representative of the Ferrum Lions Club and Ferrum residents and business owners, voiced support for the plan during a public comment period.
Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum encouraged citizens to stay involved in the effort.
“If we approve this plan, that’s just the start,” he said just before the vote. “It’s going to hinge on the effort that comes from you all.”
In other actions:
- The board approved a special-use permit for the Western Virginia Water Authority to build a 100-foot high, 500,000-gallon water storage tank at the Summit View Business Park. The tank will provide storage and fire protection to the businesses inside the park.
- Brian Carter, director of finance, said the county had received approximately $216,000 from its insurer to remedy damage from an April tornado.
- In a work session, supervisors discussed
- county-owned
- land that could be sold or developed, including the 80-acre Ferrum property purchased in 1996 for an industrial park. No action was taken.