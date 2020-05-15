Four men are competing for three available seats in the Tuesday election for Rocky Mount Town Council. Two are familiar figures in Rocky Mount government, two are new to council politics.
Vice Mayor Billie Stockton, 64, and council member and former mayor Mark Newbill, 53, are campaigning to stay in their jobs, while plumbing contractor David Clements, 65, and sales director Tyler Lee, 28, are seeking office for the first time.
Former vice mayor Gregory Walker, who has served on council for 12 years, chose not to run for reelection, leaving one seat vacant.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the candidates haven’t been able to mingle with potential voters like they ordinarily would because of the need for social distancing.
“We haven’t been able to get out and do door-to-door campaigning,” Stockton said.
Also, candidates said they expect low turnout Tuesday, as residents they’ve spoken to have used absentee ballots to avoid going to polling stations in person.
“A whole lot of people have already voted,” said Clements.
In terms of policy positions, the four men are mostly on the same page, with aspects of economic growth and development consistently a top priority. The details of their backgrounds forming the largest contrasts between them. Clements, Newbill and Stockton are all Franklin County natives. Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, Lee first came to Franklin County in 2010 to study for his bachelor’s in health science at Ferrum College and has since set down roots in Rocky Mount. All are running as independents.
Clements, a self-employed contractor in Rocky Mount for 38 years, serves on the Franklin County Planning Commission. He’s been a volunteer firefighter in Rocky Mount for more than 40 years. “I had a lot of encouragement from the town citizens,” he said about his decision to run.
“This is our town. This is where we live, this is where we raise our family, this is where most of us work or worship,” he said. “If you don’t take care of it and promote it, who’s going to do it? I’d like to be part of the team.”
He’d like the town to find ways to develop retirement community housing and offer more incentives for small businesses.
“I’d like to see small stores come in and try to get us back when we were when I was growing up as a kid. Every store and building in town was full.”
By far the youngest candidate, Lee is working toward a master’s degree in health administration at Radford University. From 2014 until this year, he worked as a community outreach and development manager for Carilion Clinic. Now he’s sales director and administrator for SleepSafe Beds, a Bassett-based company that makes beds for children with physical disabilities. He’s also a volunteer firefighter in Rocky Mount and serves on the town’s Economic Development Authority.
“I have always been a huge, huge community advocate,” he said. “Looking at the general population and the demographics, we have a lot of phenomenal young people that are not truly vested in their community.”
He hopes to set an example that will draw more residents his age to take an active role shaping the future of the town.
He’d like to see the town pursue ways “to keep the true talent that’s in the town of Rocky Mount here,” including developing affordable housing suitable for young professionals. He also believes the town should prioritize acquiring a public safety paramedic truck for its fire and emergency services.
A Virginia Tech graduate and former dairy farmer who now runs his own construction company, Newbill has the most storied political history of the four. First elected to town council in 1998, he ousted incumbent Mayor Ben Pinckard in a 2001 special election and was reelected in 2002. In 2006 he lost by eight votes to current Mayor Steve Angle. In between he made a vigorous but ultimately failed bid as a Democrat to challenge then-state Del. Allen Dudley, R-Rocky Mount. Newbill was reelected to town council in 2016.
“It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Rocky Mount,” he said. The town will continue to make efforts to attract new business, he said, asserting there’s been positive progress. “I remember growing up and there were only a handful of restaurants to choose from. Now we have over 20.”
He said his priority is to make sure the town “comes out of this pandemic with its sleeves rolled up and ready to move forward,” and “to make sure that our existing businesses can weather the storm.”
When Stockton retired from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2012, he’d put in 30 years, ending that career as chief deputy, second in command of the agency. A U.S. Army veteran with a long history of volunteering with Franklin County nonprofits, he occasionally serves as a substitute school bus driver and in 2019 was the grand marshal of the Franklin County Christmas Parade.
“Working with politicians for over 30 years inspired me to want to run,” he said, emphasizing that his experience with politicians was always positive. Like Newbill, he sees coping with the pandemic as the immediate priority. He said council is working with hurting business owners “to find a solution that will ultimately mean they survive this.”
He noted that the town itself is on solid financial footing, and pointed to the recent hire of cultural and economic development director Beth Simms Campos as a major step in efforts to recruit industry and put new businesses in empty buildings downtown.
