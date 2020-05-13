Roanoke’s paved greenways will begin reopening by midday Friday, according to the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
City crews will begin preparing the greenways Friday morning, removing signs and barricades and other work, “with the goal of opening them to the public" by midday, according to a statement released through the city’s communications department.
The Lick Run, Garden City, Mill Mountain and Tinker Creek greenways will reopen to the public on Friday. The Roanoke River Greenway will open Tuesday.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea reiterated during Wednesday's weekly video news conference that the reopenings are in line with Gov. Ralph Northam's effort to restart Virginia businesses, churches and recreational facilities in phases. The mayor announced last week that some of the currently closed paved greenways would start opening to walkers, runners, bicyclists and other users on Friday.
"Under the governor's Forward Virginia guidelines, phase one includes loosening of regulations on a number of business and other activities," Lea said. "In Roanoke, we're likewise beginning our phased reopenings and supporting the efforts of businesses and institutions that are reopening."
The popular paved greenways trails have been closed since April 3 in an effort to reduce crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unpaved trails in the city have remained open, as has the paved portions of the Roanoke River Greenway in Salem and Roanoke County.
According to data compiled by transportation planners with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, the greenways are heavily used on weekends, which was one of the considerations for not reopening all of them at once. The Roanoke River Greenway was used by about 2,200 people each of the last two Saturdays it was open in March. The other paved greenways don't get nearly that much traffic, according to the data.
The city asks greenway users to wear masks, stay at least 6 feet away from other people, gather in groups of fewer than 10 people and to stay home if feeling sick.
Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb stressed that people should continue to follow safety guidelines during the reopenings in order to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
"Take this seriously," Cobb said during the news conference. "It's not a rushed reopening, it's a phased reopening."
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed to this report.
