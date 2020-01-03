Attorneys are preparing to try a lawsuit in which a former Radford University administrator accuses the school’s white interim provost of eliminating his job because he is black and of Nigerian descent.
The suit by Ebenezer Kolajo has generated no entries in the Roanoke federal court docket in three months. However, the civil rights case is active, according to the law firm representing Kolajo.
“The parties are doing things behind the scenes, such as exchanging documents and conducting depositions,” Laurence Hooper, spokesman for The Employment Law Group in Washington, D.C., wrote in an email last month. The suit will be tried over four days beginning July 13, according to the court’s calendar.
RU has denied Kolajo’s claims and said it and interim provost Kenna Colley acted “pursuant to legitimate business interests” of the university, its filing said.
Kolajo, a 66-year-old Virginia Beach resident with a doctoral degree and two master's degrees, was lauded by RU colleagues for bringing expertise to his role and received positive job performance reviews after he joined the university in 2013 as an assistant vice provost for academic assessment, the suit said. Colley joined the provost’s office in October 2017 and "heaped criticism" on Kolajo's department in their first meeting, the suit said.
The suit describes a series of actions by Colley, the college’s second-highest paid employee according to 2018-19 salary figures posted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She was instrumental in establishing RU’s programs that help public schools educate students with disabilities and was previously an assistant professor of special education and dean of the College of Education and Human Development.
According to the suit, Colley privately told Kolajo she couldn’t understand his accent and corrected his pronunciation. She interrupted him in staff meetings and spoke on his behalf. He was scolded by Colley for failing to clap and smile during a leadership event when his team made a presentation, the suit said.
She met with his staff without his knowledge on a number of occasions “in ways that undermined Kolajo’s authority,” the suit said.
RU specifically denied these contentions.
In May 2018, RU renewed Kolajo’s job contract for a year, but a month later, Colley told Kolajo his job was being eliminated, the suit said. He was offered 90 days of salary, while he would have received 12 months had his contract not been renewed, according to the suit. “The reasons given by Defendants for eliminating Kolajo’s position were pretext for discrimination based on Kolajo’s race and national origin,” the suit said.
Kolajo suffered money damages, anguish and reputation damage, according to the suit, which does not specify the compensation he wants. The university denied that Kolajo suffered any injury or damages as a result of its actions or omissions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.