A former human resources employee for The Roanoke Times alleges in a federal civil lawsuit that she was unfairly dismissed after reporting sexual harassment by a co-worker.
The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. On Tuesday, Judge Michael Urbanski gave the defendants, BH Media Group and Lee Enterprises, until April 3 to file a response.
Candace M. Lucas, a former human resources generalist at the newspaper, claims in the 12-page complaint that an employee came to her in February 2019 and made a sexual harassment report about a manager at the newspaper. Lucas alleges she was sexually harassed on the job by the same man. The complaint says Lucas brought the allegations to her supervisor and claims she was unlawfully retaliated against because she reported the harassment.
The complaint says the male manager later used a Roanoke Times hotline to complain about Lucas dating another manager at the paper. Within a few days of the hotline complaint, the suit claims, the newspaper told Lucas “her employment would end in 30 days and/or that she might be able to move to another position.”
The complaint said Lucas did not receive a formal offer for another position.
The lawsuit asks for attorney's fees and an unspecified amount of monetary damage. No hearings are presently scheduled in the case.
BH Media Group owns The Roanoke Times; Lee Enterprises has managed the BH Media papers since 2018 and is expected to complete a deal with BH Media this month to purchase the newspapers.
