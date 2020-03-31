outdoors 062319 at 5 (copy) (copy)

A group of Appalachian Trail hikers from Ohio pause on a bridge over Craig Creek. Trail access points in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests have been temporarily closed in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

All access points to the Appalachian Trail in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests have been temporarily closed in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the decision aligns with directives from state and federal health officials.

“The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority,” Joby Timm, forest supervisor, said in a news release.

Signs are being posted at all trailhead facilities, parking lots and other access points. The move follows an advisory issued last week by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, urging hikers to stay off the 2,000-plus-mile scenic footpath from Georgia to Maine.

Other outdoor recreation that allows for social distancing, such as dispersed camping and hiking on some trails, is still being allowed in the national forests.

In addition to the Appalachian Trail, the Forest Service announced late Monday a number of other sites that will be temporarily closed. A full list is available at www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.

Tags

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Recommended for you

Load comments