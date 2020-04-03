Federal officials are closing more parts of national forest land in Southwest Virginia, which was already largely restricted from public access because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The temporary shutdowns now include all picnic sites, developed campgrounds and shelters, visitor centers, restrooms and many trails, according to a news release late Thursday from the Roanoke-based George Washington and Jefferson National Forests headquarters.
A list of the closures — and which areas remain open — can be found at FS.USDA.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.
Earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing all trailheads and other access points to the Appalachian Trail in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
There are about two dozen major AT trailheads in the George Washington and Jefferson forests, and many more roads and trails leading to the Georgia-to-Maine footpath that fall under the closure order.
Other popular day hikes, such as the Cascades and Crabtree Falls day-use areas, are also temporarily closed.
The Forest Service will be patrolling and monitoring the areas, according to spokeswoman Nadine Siak.
“However, in a time when social distancing is necessary to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19, we trust that individuals understand and support these measures that are necessary to safeguard the health of employees, local communities and the public,” Siak wrote in an email.
