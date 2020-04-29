Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... .A DEEP AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE SLOWLY FROM THE MIDWEST INTO THE OHIO VALLEY THROUGH THURSDAY. IN ADVANCE OF THIS DEVELOPING WEATHER SYSTEM, STRENGTHENING SOUTHERLY FLOW LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT WILL DRAW GULF MOISTURE WELL NORTHWARD ACROSS THE EASTERN U.S. STRONG DYNAMICS WILL COMBINE WITH THE ABUNDANT MOISTURE TO SUPPORT SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE MAIN CONCERN WILL COME WITH A NARROW, YET STRONG LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL, EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE ENTIRE FORECAST AREA FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE 2-3 INCHES ALONG AND NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE TO GENERALLY 1.5 TO 2 INCHES ELSEWHERE. THE GROUND ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION IS SATURATED FROM RECENT AND REPEATED RAINFALL DURING THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL DURING A PERIOD OF SHORT DURATION COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS OF STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. HOWEVER, OF GREATER CONCERN IS FLOODING OF AREA CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, FLOYD, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, AND ROCKBRIDGE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA LATER THIS AFTERNOON WILL SPREAD NORTHEAST DURING THE EVENING. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS ACTIVITY. OVERNIGHT, A NEAR SOLID LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO TRACK ACROSS THE REGION FROM WEST TO EAST. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 1/2 INCHES DURING THE AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT HOURS COULD RESULT IN FLOODING AND/OR FLASH FLOODING. * FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVIER RAINFALL AND WHERE STORMS REPEATEDLY MOVE ACROSS THE SAME LOCALITIES. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&