As the two-minute orchestra video rolled for the first time on Roanoke City Public Schools' Facebook page Monday night, 40 high school-aged orchestra players and their director filled the screen, holding their instruments.
This was no Carnegie Hall. But the setting — bedrooms and living rooms instead of the stage — didn't seem to faze them.
Guided virtually by director Jeff Midkiff, the Patrick Henry High School Orchestra recently recorded themselves playing Boyce's Symphony No. 1, Movement 1. That piece was supposed to be part of the group's April 18 performance at Carnegie Hall. But like nearly every other public event, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspired by other virtual orchestra videos, Midkiff and assistant conductor David Lipps decided to organize a video of their own.
Coincidentally, this was the second year in a row that Patrick Henry's orchestra players couldn't attend a festival. The students were scheduled to perform last year in Chicago, but a Chicago Symphony Orchestra strike resulted in the festival's cancellation.
Undeterred, Midkiff turned around and submitted recordings that resulted in the orchestra receiving the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall. Patrick Henry was one of four orchestras selected. About 75 students planned to attend, eight of them seniors.
"So we we spent two years trying really hard to perform at these festivals," Midkiff said Monday afternoon, chuckling at the coincidence. "But here we are."
Patrick Henry senior Wilton Kitt said this year's cancellation was disappointing, but he embraced the learning that came from playing solo and in front of his family.
"This experience, it's new. It's challenging. But I welcome it," he said.
Both Kitt and junior Grace Morrow emphasized their gratitude for Midkiff and Lipps, a longtime Roanoke music educator who is retiring this year. Cari Gates, the school district's fine and performing arts supervisor, said she was equally proud of Midkiff and Lipps for their leadership.
Once the orchestra decided to try the virtual performance, Midkiff recorded himself playing along with a metronome. He sent it to the students, who listened while recording themselves. Midkiff's nephew Riley Murtaugh of Lift Arc Studios edited the videos into one.
Morrow said the experience was "really different."
Orchestra players practice solo all the time, she said, so that wasn't hard. But it was made more difficult by the inability to practice as a group, she said.
In a group setting, it's possible to hear the other sections and pay attention to balance levels, intonation and tempo. In short, Morrow said, you can tell how things are going.
Playing along with only Midkiff's recording to guide them? "I definitely messed up," Morrow said, admitting with a laugh that it took her about 15 tries to get it right.
"If it makes you feel any better, my base track — and I am the teacher after all — it took me a lot more than 15 takes," Midkiff responded.
He emphasized how proud he is of his students.
"My goal as a music educator is to instill a love of music ... they're really loving playing their instruments, and I'm very proud of that," Midkiff said.
The group is planning a performance for Patrick Henry's virtual graduation using a similar method, Midkiff said.
They aren't lingering on missed opportunities. Morrow said the journey hasn't been a waste.
"We've definitely grown as musicians working so hard to prepare for it that we've gotten better on the whole," she said. "That's something that we won't lose if we keep practicing."
