FLOYD — A peaceful Juneteenth vigil dubbed “#FloydforFloyd” in memory of George Floyd and other victims of racial violence that drew 200 people to the Floyd County Courthouse on Friday evening turned tense when a white man who had been pacing along a police line waving a Confederate battle flag began to threaten attendees.
The man was led away by a sheriff's deputy and other law enforcement officers after he planted his flag beside a bank building, pulled off his shirt and threatened to beat someone in the crowd.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig declined to comment on the situation and it was unclear Friday night if the man was arrested or charged with a crime.
The crowd that gathered was diverse in age, race, gender and background. Vigil attendees, who were there, organizers said, “to grieve the lives lost to racialized violence and say their names,” began to gather long before the official 6 p.m. start time, and singing quickly broke out. Some attendees brought musical instruments and others simply clapped along to the first tune, “Everybody’s Got a Right to Live.”
The vigil had several scheduled speakers, including Michele Morris, a Black woman business owner who runs Woolly Jumper Yarns in the town of Floyd, Sierra Little, a 2006 graduate of Floyd County High School who said she attended with her 12-year-old daughter because she knew the history of Juneteenth isn’t taught in schools, and Rosa Lobo, a biracial woman who graduated as Floyd County’s valedictorian last year.
Lobo spoke to the crowd about her own experience growing up in Floyd with a Black mother. “It really hurts … to think members of my family can’t go where they need to go safely,” Lobo said. She said between the threat of COVID-19, facing poverty and experiencing racism, “It’s too great a burden … but we bear it with a smile.”
The vigil saw several other rounds of everyone singing together, including the song “This Little Light of Mine,” and the crowd cheered and waved anytime people driving by the court house honked or shouted in support. Vigil leaders, who were all white women, on multiple occasions offered to cede the mic to any people of color who wanted to speak, but also led the group in chants of “Say his name; George Floyd! Say her name; Breonna Taylor,” and “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”
The vigil did draw hecklers and counterprotestors, who sometimes shouted out of trucks, as well as a small group of about a dozen that gathered across the street from the courthouse. Town Councilman David Whitaker stood with that group wearing a Donald Trump-themed hat.
Town Vice Mayor Mike Patton also attended, and offered these thoughts: “I’ve sat here and watched a lot of people come and go … I saw a father with his two children, and the little boy’s T-shirt gives me hope,” Patton said. The shirt read: “I’ve come here to change the world.”
