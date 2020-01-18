FLOYD — About 100 people gathered in a chilly park Saturday for a muster of "the Unorganized Militia of Floyd County," an event called to rally opposition to gun control proposals.
"No leader of a free people has a reason to fear an armed populace," David Worley said during a brief address that began the muster.
With attendees — mostly men, with many wearing camouflage and carrying firearms — standing in loose ranks at the edge of a ballfield at the Floyd County Recreational Park, Worley said that gun control proposals moving through the General Assembly threaten citizens' rights under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Worley said that he thought politicians were trying to disarm the population and that militia members should prepare to oppose that disarmament with sacrifices like those made by the country's Founding Fathers.
He also urged those in attendance to register to vote, saying the ballot box also could be a means to safeguard rights.
"Nobody wants a war. Nobody wants to see what happened in other countries happen here," said Worley, adding that U.S. Army service had taken him to Iraq.
But one way or another, Worley said, government leaders had to be shown that there was a line that could not be crossed.
Attendees whooped as Worley ended his remarks with a shout of "Sic semper tyrannis" — Virginia's motto, which translates from Latin as "Thus always to tyrants."
Richard Dimmel of the Concerned Citizens of Floyd, the group that called the muster, said the main point of the event was to launch an effort to prepare county residents to meet emergencies, whatever the source — "to prudently prepare for crisis," he said.
In notices circulated online, the Concerned Citizens group referred to an "unorganized militia," a nod to Virginia law that sets out three branches of the commonwealth's armed forces: Virginia National Guard units; the Virginia Defense Force; and the unorganized militia, which includes most residents between the ages of 16 and 55.
All three branches are commanded by the governor, according to Virginia code.
"You're already in the militia," Dimmel told reporters as attendees lined up at a park shelter draped in netting to add their names to a list kept by the Concerned Citizens group.
Dimmel, who said he was an Air Force veteran with a home in Floyd County and another in Northern Virginia, said that like Worley, he worried that new controls on firearms would make it impossible for citizens to resist a tyrannical government.
"Our rights aren't enshrined forever unless we do everything we can do," Dimmel said. He noted that a delegation from the Concerned Citizens group plans to travel to Richmond on Monday, when thousands of gun control opponents are expected to rally at the Capitol.
Apart from opposing gun control measures, Dimmel said that he thought bringing together a militia could help with responding to other types of emergencies. He said that he would like to talk to county officials about emergency planning, saying he doubted Floyd County was ready to handle, for instance, a dozen arsons at once.
"We're law-abiding, peace-loving citizens," Dimmel said. "We don't want to hurt anybody. … In our minds, we are trying to do our duty."
The muster wrapped up about an hour after it began, with some attendees saying they would continue discussions about the Second Amendment at the nearby Buffalo Mountain Brewery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.