A Floyd man died and another person was injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Virginia State Police reported.

David Clifton Lindsey, 20, of Floyd died after his 2006 Scion TC ran off the side of southbound U.S. 220, a state police news release said. The wreck occurred at about 2:07 a.m. just north of U.S. 220’s intersection with South Side Drive.

The Scion overturned several times and Lindsey was not wearing his seat belt, state police said. A male passenger was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said.

