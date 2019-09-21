A Floyd man died and another person was injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Virginia State Police reported.
David Clifton Lindsey, 20, of Floyd died after his 2006 Scion TC ran off the side of southbound U.S. 220, a state police news release said. The wreck occurred at about 2:07 a.m. just north of U.S. 220’s intersection with South Side Drive.
The Scion overturned several times and Lindsey was not wearing his seat belt, state police said. A male passenger was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.