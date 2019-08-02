Like most 10-year-olds, Jamie Deremer uses a limited vocabulary when describing most events and activities.
Everything’s either “good,” “fun” or “OK.”
However, this Copper Hill girl is more vocal when spreading the word about Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects the pancreas.
Jamie, who was diagnosed with the disease three years ago, recently returned from the nation’s capital where she participated in the national Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s 2019 Children’s Congress.
One of the most memorable things about attending the congress, Jamie recalled, was taking her first airplane ride to Washington, D.C., to share the challenges of living with Type 1 diabetes.
She also got to meet more than 160 other kids — some older, some younger — who also have T1D.
Although it was a busy few days, Jamie said, “everything was exciting. I got to meet celebrities, congressmen and Senate staff.”
Those attending the conference met and spoke with FBI agents, scientists, police officers and other professionals who have T1D and learned how these people control their diabetes.
She learned that others have the same or similar signs of low blood sugar. “I know when it’s low. I shake and know it’s time to raise it.” If it’s not time to pump her insulin, Jamie’s favorite aide is gummy candy.
The fifth grader said she was too busy with all the activities to really enjoy everything, but she was amazed that U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, not only talked with her, but also took time to review a scrapbook she’d compiled, highlighting her bout with T1D and her advocacy efforts, such as participating in runs and motorcycle rides.
“He was my favorite — he listens,” Jamie said, adding, “I told him about a special diabetes program [scheduled] to expire Sept. 30, and we want to get it renewed.”
She asked for his support.
The federal government has been funding T1D research, technology and equipment programs to the tune of $150 million, but the funding is not certain in the coming budget, according to Stacy Deremer, Jamie’s mom.
Jamie herself has been using special equipment since she was 7, when she had a port medically inserted so she could use a Medtronic pump to regulate the insulin in her body.
The best thing about the pump is “it’s easy … not getting [insulin] shots every day,” Jamie said, after her mother explained the process.
Jamie gets no special treatment at Check Elementary School, where she’s the only student with Type 1 diabetes, because she freely discusses her condition, she said. She plays volleyball, softball and baseball.
Classmates also check on her to make sure she’s not overdoing it during activities.
Her mom credits that to the fact that the family reached out to the staff, teachers and students, discussing Jamie’s condition when she first started school.
Stacy Deremer was as excited about the youth congress as her daughter.
“It was really cool experience to see the government at work and to see 160 kids and how they all bonded,” she said.
“It was wonderful for me to see other Type 1 kids acting just like Jamie,” she added.
Jamie represented the JDRF’s Greater Blue Ridge Chapter, headquartered in Roanoke. She said the four hours she spent filling out an application for the congress and the time spent raising money for expenses were worth it, adding that she’s ready to attend another congress because “we have to advocate.”
Children’s Congress was inspired in 1999 by 8-year-old Tommy Solo from Massachusetts after he overheard adult JDRF volunteers talking about going to Washington to talk to Congress. He thought it was important for children to make their voices heard.