Commonwealth’s Attorney
Eric Branscom (R)+
Sheriff
Brian J. Craig (R)+
Commissioner of the Revenue
Lisa Dawn Baker (R)+
Treasurer
Melissa “Missy” Keith (R)+
Board of Supervisors
District A
Lauren David Yoder (R)+
District B
Tim P. Sulloway (R);402
Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch (I)+;696
2 of 2 precincts reporting
District D
Joe D. Turman (R)+
School Board
District A
Tony P. Morisco Jr. (I)+
District B
James M. Ingram (I)+
District D
Laura Harman Le Roy (I)+
Floyd Town Council
Two seats
Michael S. Patton (I)+;98
Paul L. Lemay (I)+;77
David B. Whitaker (I);78
Floyd Town Council Special Election
One seat
Chris J. Bond (I)+
+ incumbent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.