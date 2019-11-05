Commonwealth’s Attorney

Eric Branscom (R)+

Sheriff

Brian J. Craig (R)+

Commissioner of the Revenue

Lisa Dawn Baker (R)+

Treasurer

Melissa “Missy” Keith (R)+

Board of Supervisors

District A

Lauren David Yoder (R)+

District B

Tim P. Sulloway (R);402

Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch (I)+;696

2 of 2 precincts reporting

District D

Joe D. Turman (R)+

School Board

District A

Tony P. Morisco Jr. (I)+

District B

James M. Ingram (I)+

District D

Laura Harman Le Roy (I)+

Floyd Town Council

Two seats

Michael S. Patton (I)+;98

Paul L. Lemay (I)+;77

David B. Whitaker (I);78

Floyd Town Council Special Election

One seat

Chris J. Bond (I)+

+ incumbent

