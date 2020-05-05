Floyd County authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday.
Terry Gene Young, 49, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was on several daily medications that he has been without, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen on Indian Valley Road on Thursday, and the last contact was with a friend on the phone at about 8:45 p.m.
Young had been showing severe signs of depression, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
He was described as having a shaved head and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He was most likely wearing jeans and a pullover fleece shirt, and has a blue-toned tribal tattoo on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 745-9334.
