A man who fled from Floyd County authorities, first by truck then by foot, has been arrested.
The incident began about 5 p.m. Tuesday, when a sergeant with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on suspicion of an improper registration offense, according to a news release from the office Friday.
After coming to a stop on Virginia 8 near Alum Ridge Road, the driver spoke briefly with the officer and then sped off.
After a chase that spanned about 10 miles, the driver stopped in Riner, got out of the pickup truck and ran. He was later arrested with the assistance of a police dog.
Melvin E. Leftwich Jr. was charged with felony eluding, driving with a revoked license and having an invalid registration. He also had outstanding charges of shoplifting and failure to appear in court.
A search of the truck, which was carrying five people, revealed drug paraphernalia and “other items of interest,” according to the news release. Two of the passengers were arrested on outstanding charges of violating their probation.
