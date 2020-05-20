The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flood warning for the Roanoke River in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem from Wednesday afternoon through Friday.
Since Monday morning, 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen, with some areas seeing about 5 inches. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected around the Roanoke Valley through Friday morning, the federal agency said.
The Roanoke River would see moderate flooding if that occurs.
A flood warning was issued at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday and a flash flood watch was issued at 10:35 a.m. through Thursday morning.
A flood advisory for a broader region including the New River Valley and Martinsville-Henry County area was issued later Wednesday morning.
The weather service expects the Roanoke River to rise to nearly 14.4 feet by early Thursday afternoon. At 10 feet, the Roanoke River Greenway will be flooded, and at 13 feet, the River's Edge Sports Complex would experience flooding.
Water levels are expected to fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.
The last time the river crested more than 14.4 feet was in September 2015, when it reached 14.6 feet, the weather service said.
Floodwaters have closed Brookside Park in Roanoke County as heavy rains continue to fall on the region. The park, situated on Carvin Creek in the Hollins area, was closed off Wednesday morning.
The county said it continues to monitor conditions at other sites. The public is reminded to use caution when approaching any stream bank and to never drive over standing water on a road.
Roanoke has closed several streets due to flooding or anticipation of flooding as heavy rain continues to fall over the city for a second straight day.
Drivers are reminded to heed barricades and never drive over a flooded road. The following points were blocked off as of midday Wednesday:
- Wise Avenue at Indian Village Lane.
- Baldwin Avenue and Tuck Street.
- Wiley Drive and Crystal Spring Avenue.
- Cravens Creek from Deyerle Road to Craven Creek Lane.
- 10th Street and Campbell Avenue.
- Ninth Street and Campbell Avenue.
- Shaffers Crossing from Salem Avenue to Johnson Avenue.
- 13th Street and Eastern Avenue.
- Vale Avenue and Gus Nicks Boulevard.
- Kermit Avenue and Clyde Street.
- Franklin Road and Wiley Drive.
- Edgewood Street and Malvern Road.
- Edgewood Street and Brandon Avenue.
- Orchard Road and Mud Lick Road.
- Mud Lick Road and Brandon Avenue.
