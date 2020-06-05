The words "flash flood watch" that hung over us for days in May are back for the Roanoke and New River valleys and most of western Virginia along and west of the Blue Ridge.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from noon to midnight on this Friday for the threat of strong thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall amounts exceeding an inch in a short time, and also the possibility that multiple storms tracking over the same locations could pile up heavy rain totals in narrow strips.
Nearly all locations in the region will get at least some rain during the afternoon and evening, but most will see less than 1 inch total. Some areas, though, will see more, and it could come quickly, or in repeating quick bursts. On top of rain from Thursday's storms and lingering effects of May's excessive rain totals, flooding could develop quickly as water runs off into streets, small streams and poor drainage areas.
There is also a risk that some storms will become severe, with damaging winds and/or hail. as occurred on Thursday with scattered wind damage reports across our region along with a few spots getting enough small hail to cover the ground.
The triggers for storms include daytime heating into the 80s to near 90, thick humidity, terrain effects and the approach of an upper-level "shortwave" low-pressure system from the west, which will enhance both lift and instability and allow the daytime heating to quickly bubble surface moisture upward into towering cumulonimbus clouds. What goes up must come down, and the moisture lifted into these tall storm clouds will come crashing downward in some locations with torrential, lightning-laced downpours and bursts of tree-bending wind. Other locations may hear thunder, get some rain and perhaps see the leaves shake a little, but not experience the full brunt of the storms.
Storms will also tend to cluster, and these clusters may track over the same areas in succession in some places, enhancing the risk of flash flooding.
The loss of daytime heating and the passage of the shortwave to the east will diminish the storm risk by late tonight. A cold front approaching from the northwest, with more daytime heating and continued moisture, will again pose a risk of storms on Saturday afternoon and evening.
By Sunday the front presses through and we will be in decidedly drier air for 2-3 days, with temperatures falling back about 5 degrees (upper 70s-mid 80s highs, upper 50s-lower 60s lows). The next risk of rain and storms arrives in the middle of next week with another cold front, pushing along some remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
