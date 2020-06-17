The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for several localities in the area due to the ongoing rain throughout Southwest Virginia.
The Blacksburg office said minor flooding of the Roanoke River could affect parts of Salem, Roanoke and Roanoke County. Additionally, flooding may occur in Catawba, Huddleston, Moneta, Stewartsville and Vinton.
There are early reports of flooding in Botetourt County. The weather service retweeted reports of floodwaters reaching some mobile homes in the Willowbrook Mobile Home Park, with evacuations underway. A dispatcher for the county EMS and fire departments said crews were headed to the mobile park near Laymantown in response to the flooding.
Vinton announced on social media that Walnut Avenue has also been closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service is warning residents not to drive through any submerged areas, as the water could be deeper than it appears.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reported it rescued two drivers from water in roadways this morning. Both occurred in the north county area, and no injuries were reported.
In Roanoke, a family of six was displaced around 10:30 a.m. when a tree fell onto their home on Signal Avenue Northwest. All escaped safely, said Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The heavy rains also filled the Carvins Cove Dam reservoir and sent about two feet of water into its spillway where it flows onto Carvins Creek.
The 80-foot concrete dam and its spillway can withstand much more significant overflows and wasn't in danger of failing. But a public notice was issued in keeping with regional response plans, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.
Coverage is ongoing.
