CHRISTIANSBURG — At least two houses in the 800 block of College Street sustained damage and a dog died from flash flooding Sunday evening after a thunderstorm.
Preston Woodrum, a 21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy, stood in front of his home of six months while rain still fell just after 9 p.m. This is the third flood he and his wife, 22-year-old Starbucks worker Grayce Woodrum, have weathered since moving here.
"We've called the town and called the town,” Preston Woodrum said.
But he said officials have told him there is nothing they can do to stop the water that rushes through backyards and fills basements here.
Henry Guess lives next door to the Woodrums. He said his crawlspace had four feet of water Sunday evening, and he was waiting for the fire department to help him, too.
Guess said he and his neighbors have complained to town officials for years about the water problems. He said he suspects water detention facilities on public property upstream are to blame.
“It’s the town’s fault,” Guess said. “The Town of Christiansburg refuses to do something.”
A town spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message Sunday night. It was unclear how many other homes were affected.
Other areas of Montgomery County and Southwest Virginia experienced flash flooding, with roads washed out or closed Sunday. Both lanes along a section of Riner Road in Christiansburg were closed following the downpour, and a section of Paris Mountain Road in Montgomery County was washed out.
This was the worst flood the Woodrums say they’ve experienced so far. The couple left their house at about 6 p.m. Sunday, around the time a thunderstorm and downpour moved through the area.
While they were gone for 45 minutes, a river of water rushed through their neighborhood. It blasted through their foundation, filling their full-sized basement to the upstairs floor boards. The water was so powerful it pushed out the other side of the basement wall and filled their back and front yards. Hours later, a fast moving wet-weather stream still rushed past their house.
An oil tank belonging to a neighbor’s yard hundreds of feet away broke through a privacy fence and ended up against the Woodrum’s house. Christiansburg Fire Department crews worked around it, pumping water out of the basement under bright work lights.
Preston held a dog collar in his hands as he described the damage. The Woodrums' 2-year-old German shepherd drowned in the basement as the water rose. Firefighters pulled Pheobe’s body out and friends had already taken her away for burial, Preston said.
“It was the first time I put her in her crate in a long time,” Preston said.
She’d gotten muddy from playing in the soggy yard, Preston said. And he didn’t want her on the bed or couch until they had time to clean her up.
Grayce broke down in tears as Preston pulled up photos on his phone of the young dog napping, or staring soulfully into the camera.
The Woodrums said they planned to stay with family while they assess the damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.