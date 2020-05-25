CHRISTIANSBURG — At least two houses in the 800 block of College Street sustained damage and a dog died from flash flooding Sunday evening after a thunderstorm.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that heavy rains Sunday triggered a landslide next to and downstream of Philpott Dam in Bassett. No injuries were reported.
Rescues took place on the James River and in Franklin County.
In Christiansburg, Preston Woodrum, a 21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, stood in front of his home of six months while rain still fell just after 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the third flood he and his wife, 22-year-old Starbucks worker Grayce Woodrum, have weathered since moving here.
“We’ve called the town and called the town,” Preston Woodrum said.
But he said officials have told him there is nothing they can do to stop the water that rushes through backyards and fills basements here.
Henry Guess lives next door to the Woodrums. He said his crawlspace had four feet of water Sunday evening, and he was waiting for the fire department to help him, too.
Guess said he and his neighbors have complained to town officials for years about the water problems. He said he suspects water detention facilities on public property upstream are to blame.
“It’s the town’s fault,” Guess said. “The Town of Christiansburg refuses to do something.”
It was unclear how many other homes were affected.
“The Town of Christiansburg is aware that some areas of our community experienced a significant amount of rainfall in a short period of time [Sunday], and that has resulted in property damage for some of our residents,” Melissa Demmitt, the town’s spokeswoman, wrote in a text message Monday. “The town has been committed to improving stormwater infrastructure for many years; for example, last year, we spent more than $2 million on stormwater operations and capital projects. However, the extraordinary amount of rain this week has caused flooding in most communities across southwest Virginia.”
Other areas of Montgomery County and Southwest Virginia experienced flash flooding, with roads washed out or closed Sunday. Both lanes along a section of Riner Road in Christiansburg were closed following the downpour, and a section of Paris Mountain Road in Montgomery County was washed out.
Rescue agencies advised people not to use the waterways for recreational purposes until flooding recedes and the flow slows.
On Monday afternoon, swift water rescue crews had to rescue five people at the Balcony Falls stretch of the James River near Glasgow. Three people were stranded on a rock, and two others were on a river bank. Crews rescued all five people.
The day before, a swift water crew rescued a group of tubers who were stuck in the James River about five miles west up the river from Buchanan.
Rescuers found the four people on their tubes and a raft among some trees in the river, out of the main current, unable to safely get to an embankment. There were no injuries during the rescue.
Later that evening in Franklin County, a rescue team had to evacuate a woman from her home because of rising waters. The woman lived in the Carolina Springs area, just west of Rocky Mount.
No one was injured during the rescue operation, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.
The landslide near Philpott Dam, which damaged the switch house and the transformers area, caused a temporary power outage at the dam when it damaged the backup generator.
Crews remained on site Monday to restore power to the dam so that it can continue to control the release of water, the Army Corps of Engineers reports. There are no anticipated downstream impacts, according to reports.
The U.S. Forestry Service shut down a popular hiking trail on Monday after crews had to rescue 20 hikers.
The rescue at Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County began Sunday, but it took until Monday morning for the last person to be removed from the trail. Hikers were scattered throughout the trail, and multiple rescue crews from around the region assisted.
Hikers have to cross several creeks to get to a water hole which the trail is named after. The flooding made the crossings impassable.
This was the worst flood the Woodrums say they’ve experienced so far. The couple left their house at about 6 p.m. Sunday, around the time a thunderstorm and downpour moved through the area.
While they were gone for 45 minutes, a river of water rushed through their neighborhood. It blasted through their foundation, filling their full-sized basement to the upstairs floor boards. The water was so powerful it pushed out the other side of the basement wall and filled their back and front yards. Hours later, a fast moving wet-weather stream still rushed past their house.
An oil tank belonging to a neighbor’s yard hundreds of feet away broke through a privacy fence and ended up against the Woodrums’ house. Christiansburg Fire Department crews worked around it, pumping water out of the basement under bright work lights.
Preston held a dog collar in his hands as he described the damage. The Woodrums’ 2-year-old German shepherd drowned in the basement as the water rose. Firefighters pulled Pheobe’s body out and friends had already taken her away for burial, Preston said.
“It was the first time I put her in her crate in a long time,” Preston said.
She’d gotten muddy from playing in the soggy yard, Preston said. And he didn’t want her on the bed or couch until they had time to clean her up.
Grayce broke down in tears as Preston pulled up photos on his phone of the young dog napping, or staring soulfully into the camera.
The Woodrums said they planned to stay with family while they assess the damage.
The Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this report.
