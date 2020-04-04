Police, fire and rescue crew are being encouraged to wear masks as they answer calls in Montgomery County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, the three localities announced Saturday.
The move to masks comes a day after President Donald Trump issued a federal recommendation that everyone wear non-medical masks to reduce the risk of people with COVID-19 transmitting the virus through coughs and sneezes.
In areas of the country with higher rates of COVID-19 infection, it has become usual in recent weeks for emergency workers to wear medical-grade masks as part of their protective gear.
Having Montgomery County and town emergency crews in masks will not affect operations, Saturday's joint news release said.
“First responders never know the exact nature of the calls they’re answering, but they always answer the call regardless,” Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said in the news release. “Not knowing what they’re walking into places them at a higher risk of potential exposure. By protecting them, we’re protecting the public and our health care system, and it helps keep us all safer.”
The news release listed steps that residents can take to help limit the spread of the virus, including:
• Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
• Keeping household surfaces clean (including cellphones).
• Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discarding it) or your elbow.
• Avoiding touching your face.
• Practicing social distancing, including avoiding shaking hands.
• Stay home if you’re sick.
• Avoiding others who are sick.
• Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances.
The county and town urged people who feel ill to call their health care provider or local health department instead of going to an emergency room, and listed these information hotlines:
• The New River Health District: (540) 267-8240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
• Virginia Department of Health: 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Call 2-1-1 Virginia.
Symptoms of coronavirus infection are discussed at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html, the news release said.
Montgomery County is posting local updates related to the virus at www.montva.com/coronavirus.
