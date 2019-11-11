House fire 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast 11/11/19

Roanoke firefighters responded to two blazes approximately two hours apart early Monday. The first was in the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast, above, where six residents were displaced by heavy smoke and flames. 

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire EMS Department

Two house fires ignited early Monday morning in southeast Roanoke, separated by less than two hours and 12 city blocks.

No injuries were reported in either blaze.

At 2:05 a.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home, according the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Six occupants were forced out of the building and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

At 3:53 a.m., the second fire was reported in the 2000 block of Dale Avenue Southeast. Again, crews found heavy smoke and flames. There was no immediate report on whether that house was occupied.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Recommended for you

Load comments