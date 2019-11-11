Two house fires ignited early Monday morning in southeast Roanoke, separated by less than two hours and 12 city blocks.
No injuries were reported in either blaze.
At 2:05 a.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home, according the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
Six occupants were forced out of the building and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
At 3:53 a.m., the second fire was reported in the 2000 block of Dale Avenue Southeast. Again, crews found heavy smoke and flames. There was no immediate report on whether that house was occupied.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.
