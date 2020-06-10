Fire

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

 Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS

A fire broke out at a boarded-up house Wednesday in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recommended for you

Load comments