An attic fire displaced a family of six Monday night in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Murray Avenue, officials wrote.
The fire was contained to the attic. The cause remained under investigation Monday night.
Three adults and three children were displaced, officials reported. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.
