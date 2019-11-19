A structure fire in Salem Monday night displaced three residents and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the fire at a duplex at 324 Union Street around 8:30 p.m. The first units arrived within three minutes of receiving the call and found smoke coming from the front of the building, according to a news release.
Crews contained the fire in the kitchen within five minutes, but the building sustained fire and smoke damage, the release states.
About 17 Salem Fire & EMS Department personnel responded to the call.
The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and estimated the damage as $10,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.