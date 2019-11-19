A structure fire in Salem Monday night displaced three residents and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the fire at a duplex at 324 Union Street around 8:30 p.m. The first units arrived within three minutes of receiving the call and found smoke coming from the front of the building, according to a news release.

Crews contained the fire in the kitchen within five minutes, but the building sustained fire and smoke damage, the release states.

About 17 Salem Fire & EMS Department personnel responded to the call.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and estimated the damage as $10,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

