A 10-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail is closed as firefighters battle a blaze in the Jefferson National Forest.
The fire between Glasgow and Big Island in Bedford County was reported Friday about 10:30 a.m., the U.S. Forest Service said.
About 20 firefighters and a helicopter are fighting the fire, which is located in a 20-acre area south of the James River entirely within the National Forest.
The agency said Friday evening there was no estimate of what percent of the fire crews had contained.
The blaze, dubbed the Cliff Fire, has closed the Appalachian Trail from U.S. 501 at the James River Foot Bridge to Petites Gap Road.
Matts Creek Trail and the James River Foot Bridge parking area are also closed to the public, the agency said.
Crews dropped water from a helicopter Friday afternoon and may do so again on Saturday.
Investigators are still determining how the fire started.
For the last several weeks, most of the region has experienced a moderate drought, conditions that can support and quicken wildfires.
