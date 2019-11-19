A resident and a cat survived a house fire in northwest Roanoke early Tuesday morning, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from a home around 2:30 a.m. while responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Marlian Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was accidental and caused estimated damages of $40,000, according to the department.
