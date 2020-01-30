Fire displaces Southwest Roanoke family

A fire was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue Southwest.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A Roanoke family was displaced Thursday when a fire struck their home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, ruled accidental, was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue Southwest. The blaze was contained to one room but smoke damage spread throughout the house.

No injuries were reported, officials said, but a family of four and their two pets were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

