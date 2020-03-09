Allison Avenue Fire 03.09.20

The residents of the house in Old Southwest were able to escape safely after a neighbor alerted them to the smoke issuing from the home.

 Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS

Two people were displaced Monday when a fire struck their home in Old Southwest, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No one was injured in the fire reported just before 4:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Allison Avenue, officials said.

The residents escaped safely after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from an upper story of their house and alerted them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Virginia Red Cross is assisting the residents.

