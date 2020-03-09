Two people were displaced Monday when a fire struck their home in Old Southwest, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
No one was injured in the fire reported just before 4:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Allison Avenue, officials said.
The residents escaped safely after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from an upper story of their house and alerted them.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Virginia Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.