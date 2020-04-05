mtpleasantfire 040820 p01

Crews responded to the home in the 4500 block of Brookridge Road in the Mount Pleasant community at 5:20 p.m., according to a Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department news release.

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department

A Roanoke County man was displaced Sunday by a mobile home fire.

An unnamed man escaped the blaze without injury and is being helped by the American Red Cross, the release stated.

The fire was ruled accidental, according to the release. Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

