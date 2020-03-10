Morgans Mill Road Fire 03.08.20

 Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department

A household was displaced over the weekend when a fire struck their home in Bedford County, according to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department.

The department was dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a chimney fire on the 2400 block of Morgans Mill Road.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office. No one was injured but the occupants were displaced, officials said.

