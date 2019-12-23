troutvilleVFDfire 122319

A home located on Gravelly Ridge Road was destroyed in a fire Sunday in Botetourt County. No people were injured but a dog perished in the blaze.

Fire destroyed a rural Botetourt County home Sunday, displacing a family of four and killing a dog, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

No one was home when the fire was reported at 1:09 p.m. on Gravelly Ridge Road, according to Lt. Dylan Kiger of the department. He said no one was injured. At least one pet, a dog, perished, he said.

Though it has a Troutville adddress, the home sits in the Catawba Valley at least 15 minutes from any fire department and, by the time firetrucks arrived, flames had reached most of the structure, Kiger said. Firefighters brought water to the scene from a nearby industrial plant but despite efforts by multiple agencies, the home was a total loss, Kiger said.

Firefighters did not release an estimate of the value of the home. County officials had valued it for tax purposes at $178,500, online records showed.

The fire’s cause had not been determined, Kiger said Monday.

