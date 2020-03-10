Lapsley Run Road fire

Botetourt County Fire and EMS responded to a fire on Lapsley Run Road in the Eagle Rock community just after 6 p.m. Monday.

 Courtesy of Botetourt County Fire and EMS

A Botetourt County family was displaced by a Monday evening fire. 

Botetourt County Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 400 block of Lapsley Run Road in the Eagle Rock community just after 6 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Chief Jeff Powell.

Several units responded and found heavy fire throughout the structure. The fire also threatened a detached garage and adjacent home, Powell said. Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the building of origin, preventing it from spreading to other structures. 

The occupants of the home had already evacuated when crews arrived, Powell said. No firefighters or civilians were injured, but he said the family's dog died in the fire. 

The house was a total loss, Powell said. The residents of the home are being assisted by family and community members. 

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours, but the fire was brought under control within the first 30 minutes on the scene, Powell said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he said it was presumed to be accidental. 

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Recommended for you

Load comments