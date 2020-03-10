A Botetourt County family was displaced by a Monday evening fire.
Botetourt County Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 400 block of Lapsley Run Road in the Eagle Rock community just after 6 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Chief Jeff Powell.
Several units responded and found heavy fire throughout the structure. The fire also threatened a detached garage and adjacent home, Powell said. Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the building of origin, preventing it from spreading to other structures.
The occupants of the home had already evacuated when crews arrived, Powell said. No firefighters or civilians were injured, but he said the family's dog died in the fire.
The house was a total loss, Powell said. The residents of the home are being assisted by family and community members.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours, but the fire was brought under control within the first 30 minutes on the scene, Powell said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he said it was presumed to be accidental.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.