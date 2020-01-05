Salem fire 010420

Salem and Roanoke County firefighters spent more than two hours putting out a blaze at the H.M. Montgomery Trucking Co. in Salem on Saturday night.

 Salem Fire & EMS Department photo

A wind-driven fire caused significant damage to a trucking company buiding in Salem on Saturday night and sent a firefighter to a hospital with a minor injury, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

Twenty-fire firefighters from Salem and Roanoke County spent more than two hours putting out the fire inside the H.M. Montgomery Trucking Co. at 2132 Salem Industrial Drive. The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. and the first responders found heavy fire and smoke throughout the building, according to a news release.

The Salem Fire Marshal's office is investigating and there is no damage estimate, the news release stated.

