A wind-driven fire caused significant damage to a trucking company buiding in Salem on Saturday night and sent a firefighter to a hospital with a minor injury, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.
Twenty-fire firefighters from Salem and Roanoke County spent more than two hours putting out the fire inside the H.M. Montgomery Trucking Co. at 2132 Salem Industrial Drive. The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. and the first responders found heavy fire and smoke throughout the building, according to a news release.
The Salem Fire Marshal's office is investigating and there is no damage estimate, the news release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.