A fire damaged a house and killed a cat Sunday afternoon in southwest Roanoke, Roanoke Fire and EMS officials said.

Fire crews received the call about 1 p.m. and arrived in the 2500 block of Beverly Boulevard Southwest to find smoke rising from a house. According to the report, two residents and another pet escaped the house safely but were displaced by the fire.

Subsequent investigation ruled the fire an accident, caused by the electrical malfunction of a refrigerator, wrote Kristen Perdue, community risk reduction specialist with Roanoke Fire-EMS. Officials estimate the fire caused $67,000 in damage to the home.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

