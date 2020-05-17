A man was displaced by a house fire Saturday afternoon in Montgomery County, but no one was injured.
Crews were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Peppers Ferry Road, officials said. On arriving they found heavy fire conditions, but the blaze was brought under control within about 30 minutes.
Numerous emergency teams were involved, including the volunteer fire departments for Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Riner; Christiansburg Rescue; and the Fairlawn Fire Department.
Peppers Ferry Road (Virginia 114) saw some temporary traffic backups as a result of the rescue efforts.
Although the fire damaged an off-road vehicle inside the house, the flames did not spread beyond it, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary.
Investigators are still working to determine both the cause of the fire and the dollar amount of the damage, but Geary said the home did not appear to be a total loss.
One person was home at the time, but he got out without incident and is now staying with friends, Geary said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.