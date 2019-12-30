A house in Floyd was heavily damaged by a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department.

The structure fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on East Main Street within the Town of Floyd, said Randall Nolen, assistant chief of fire station No. 1.

The house appeared to be vacant, Nolen said. No injuries were reported.

The building sustained extensive damage in the blaze. An investigator with the sheriff’s office is looking into the cause.

