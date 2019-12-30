A house in Floyd was heavily damaged by a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department.
The structure fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on East Main Street within the Town of Floyd, said Randall Nolen, assistant chief of fire station No. 1.
The house appeared to be vacant, Nolen said. No injuries were reported.
The building sustained extensive damage in the blaze. An investigator with the sheriff’s office is looking into the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.