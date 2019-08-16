A fire broke out in a rail car at Roanoke’s regional trash processing plant on Friday.
Firefighters went to the Tinker Creek Transfer Station at 1020 Hollins Road Northeast about 2:26 p.m. on a call of a fire at the building, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.
Crews found a fire in a rail car and moved it outside to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said.
The station, run by the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, transports trash via train to a landfill in Roanoke County.
The fire department didn’t immediately have information about the cause of the fire or extent of the damage.