A Saturday night fire that swept through a trucking company building in Salem was accidentally sparked by a wood stove, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Officials estimated the flames did about $200,000 worth of damage to H.M. Montgomery Trucking Co. in the 2100 block of Salem Industrial Drive.

The fire broke out about 8 p.m. and was fanned by high winds that were buffeting the region that night.

Twenty-five first responders from Salem and Roanoke County were dispatched to stamp out the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury but was later released and doing well, officials said.

