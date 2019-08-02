Nobody was injured Thursday after a fire at a Salem furniture company caused an estimated $500,000 in damages.
Firefighters found heavy flames on the outside of Salem Frame Co. Inc. in the 1900 block of Salem Industrial Drive at about 1:30 p.m.
Employees were evacuated, a city spokesman said. The city fire marshal's office determined the fire started accidentally, but details were not disclosed.
Fire and smoke engulfed equipment that was mounted to the front of the building, which sustained some damage.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour and a half.
About 35 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department went to the fire, along with crews from Roanoke and Roanoke County.