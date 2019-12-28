A Friday night fire at a can manufacturing plant in north Roanoke County left two firefighters injured and a haze of smoke across the valley early Saturday.
The fire at the Ardagh Group plant was ruled accidental and did $4 million in damage to the plant, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department
Fire crews responding to the two-story, 600,000-square-foot building at 5022 Hollins Road at approximately 8 p.m. Friday found smoke and flames coming from the roof.
The fire started in what the fire department described as an "inner bake oven" and traveled along the roof lines through a device called a "regenerative thermal oxidizer" before crews were able to extinguish it.
All employees were evacuated from the building and no employees were injured. A Roanoke County firefighter was treated at the scene for a back injury. A city firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The fire caused heavy smoke and water damage in the building, including to the machines, conveyors and exhaust systems, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Just before midnight Friday, the fire department reported there was "a large amount of smoke from this fire that is settling across the valley. The smoke and fumes are not toxic, but can be seen and smelled from many locations."
Fire crews extinguished the blaze after midnight and had cleared the scene by 3:20 a.m.
Ardagh is a global food and beverage packaging company based in Luxembourg. It opened its Roanoke County plant in 2014 in a former Hanover Direct mail order distribution center. The company invested $93.5 million in the plant and its machinery, which at the time was described at the largest single economic development project in Roanoke County history. State and local government tax and training incentives also contributed to the deal. The Ardagh Group plant was expected to employ 100 workers, but a current employee figure was not immediately available Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.