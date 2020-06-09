A Confederate monument outside the Botetourt County Courthouse was splashed with red paint overnight Tuesday.
The obelisk is situated between two cannons and is surrounded by a fence in front of the courthouse in Fincastle. There was also red paint on the fence and a cannon.
Maj. John Mandeville said the sheriff's office learned about the vandalism early Tuesday.
No charges have been filed. Mandeville said the sheriff's office is reviewing video footage.
The granite obelisk stands several feet tall and names all of the companies from Botetourt County that fought for the Confederacy from 1861-65. Erected in 1904, the obelisk also mentions soldiers who died from disease and the women who were devoted to the soldiers during the war and during the "dark Reconstruction years."
The obelisk is one of two in Botetourt County. A similar one, dedicated to the Botetourt Artillery, sits outside the Buchanan Presbyterian Church.
There haven't been any other recent reports of Confederate monuments vandalized in the region. Some protesters around the country have focused their attention on these monuments. Protesters have toppled some statues, while governments and institutions have moved to proactively remove memorials to Confederate soldiers. In Virginia, a new state law taking effect July 1 will give local governments the power to contextualize or remove government-owned Confederate monuments after public input.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will remove Virginia's most prominent state-owned statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, on Richmond's Monument Avenue. Protesters have covered the base of the statue with phrases like "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop White Supremacy."
