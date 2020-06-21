Persistent public appeals to end racism continued Sunday as a group of mostly white people standing as allies to people of color walked from Washington Park to the Roanoke Police Department, where they chanted and held signs.
Fifty people made up the group, acting under the banner of No Justice No Peace Roanoke, and guided by a written credo that said white people will shield Black people if conditions deteriorate and somebody declares, “White People to the Front.”
Tiffani Reynolds of Roanoke, a white woman, participated with her 16-year-old daughter, Mila Reynolds-Saint.
“I stand in solidarity with people of color,” she said. “And I want to see total police reform, too.”
Mila said a white person would “have to be practically blind” to not see that racism is a problem.
The event, called the March for Modern Abolition, was organized by Tatiana Durant, a 22-year-old Hollins University theater major. Durant led the group from the park back to the chalked-up sidewalk in the 300 block of Campbell Avenue where protesters have periodically stood for weeks. The location is adjacent to police headquarters.
“People aren’t equally free to pursue happiness, free to live,” Durant, who is Black, said in an interview.
Only deep-seated change of municipal institutions will bring the kinds of changes needed, Durant said, and hopes to “take money from the violent system” — referencing the current law enforcement and justice systems — and redirect the money to human needs.
A previous campaign failed to persuade the Roanoke City Council to postpone approval of the police department’s budget.
The council voted June 15 to spend nearly $22.8 million on city police between July 1 and June 30, 2021. Durant expects to meet with a city official next month and receive details of the department’s funding sources and specific spending plans, she said.
For example, Durant said, the justice system should more often arrange treatment for people with addictions and place fewer people behind bars.
Durant expressed doubt about police officer training, their use of firearms and their vigorous defense of private property. The goal is not to fire all police officers, she said, but to end policing “with violence.”
“We don’t want people to die anymore,” said Durant, whose sign read, “Who do you call when the police murder?”
The Washington Post has reported that police in the U.S. shoot and kill about 1,000 people a year.
No Justice No Peace Roanoke plans to continue its sidewalk protest weekdays at 3 p.m. and weekends at 1 p.m., unless a different activity is planned. No Justice No Peace Roanoke plans a stroller march Saturday in Grandin Village.
“As long as we unite, as long as we give especially black community members voices platforms to speak and as long as we have allies who are going to help uplift us, we will definitely see the change we want,” she told marchers before they commenced walking. “It’s going to take a really long time because we’re talking undoing centuries of racism.”
Organizers of Sunday’s event distributed a written document titled, “A Guide for White Allies,” with a plea for march etiquette.
Among the requests, the guide asked whites to “form barriers between danger and protesters. You are less likely to be targeted.”
Another invited whites who decide to speak aloud to respect that “we are here to center on black voices and experience.”
“Use your voice, but do not dominate the mic,” it said.
Other portions of the guide offered general tips for protesters, including to not debate counter protesters; keep the phone handy for filming; participate with a buddy; display an emergency contact where it can be seen, such as on the arm; be wary of misinformation on social media; collect trash; and don’t talk to the media.
Between impromptu speeches and breaks, participants engaged in several call and response exercises.
Durant: “All lives can’t matter till —”
Crowd: “Black lives matter.”
Durant: “All lives can’t matter till —”
Crowd: “Black lives matter.”
