FERRUM — Ben and Mary Kallam looked on with interest as two men beneath a tent cut pieces of a butchered hog into even smaller chunks of meat.
One of the butchers, Terry Peters, began pouring a light green colored seasoning into a red bucket. Ben Kallam correctly guessed sage.
Peters then let Kallam’s wife sniff the bucket.
“It smells like Christmas,” a surprised Mary Kallam said.
The tent, operated by Wirtz-based butchery J & P Meat Processing, was part of the 46th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival at Ferrum College on Saturday.
Hosted by the school’s Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, the event celebrates culture and history of life along the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Ben Kallam’s mother and family used to make sausage, and those memories awakened when he took his turn at the sage.
“That brought back a lot of good memories right there,” he said.
Museum director Bethany Worley said all the foods served and activities seen — including the sausage making shown by J & P — are regional specialties.
“It’s showcasing the heritage of the Blue Ridge, whether it’s food or crafts,” she said.
Worley cited a coon dog contest as an example. That represents a hunting practice she said remains common.
Worley said among the event’s primary aims is to expose area youth to regional traditions to spark interests and ultimately continuing the culture.
“These traditions have been continued for generations,” she said. “It’s what people used to do. We just hope it sparks interest in people. … We want to educate people about this part of Virginia.”
Worley estimated that more than 10,000 people came to the festival on Saturday beneath overcast skies.
The fare served included fried chicken and fish with hush puppies and fried baloney and ham.
Fresh homemade doughnuts were also served, a booth offering that lined up customers until near the festival’s end.
Another attraction was a moonshine still displayed in a field across Virginia 40.
It was manned by Jimmy Boyd, a long-time area resident who decades ago peddled moonshine.
Earlier in the day, Boyd, 73, provided a presentation on making the distilled spirit. He remained around the still for the remainder of the day to speak with festival-goers and answer questions about a notorious trade that once earned Franklin County the unofficial designation of moonshine capital of the world.
Boyd said he began making moonshine with his brother when he was about 12 years old and remained involved in distilling until 1979.
“The law caught me a time or two,” he said, explaining his decision to stop.
However, Boyd, has fond recollections. He said selling moonshine demanded a great deal of wit.
“It was exciting,” he said. “It was a daredevil-like thing.”
He recalled typically carrying hundreds of gallons per run.
The still that Boyd displayed Saturday consisted of a submarine still, a thump keg and a wooden box filled with water from a hose.
The submarine still, held over a wood fire by bricks, is where the fermented mixture of corn meal, rye and barley malt is stirred, Boyd said. From there, through a pipe, the batch passes through the keg, which catches the foam.
“It’s kind of like a filter,” Boyd said.
Finally, the batch goes to the wooden box where it’s condensed and cooled by the water. The finished product passes through another small pipe near the bottom of the box and into a wash tub.
The process may seem complex, but it really isn’t, Boyd said. “If you ain’t been around it, it will be complicated.”
