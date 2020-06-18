Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT LICK RUN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES RUNOFF FROM RECENT RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT AREA RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED AS NEEDED. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 10AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODING OCCURS IN PORTIONS OF WASENA PARK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 10.0 FEET ON FEB 7 2020. &&