August is here, schools are opening, and it’s time for Feeding America Southwest Virginia’s annual peanut butter collection.
Kroger and Q99 radio have teamed up with the food bank to collect peanut butter to support those facing hunger in Southwest Virginia.
Kroger stores throughout the region will offer specially marked carts where customers can donate plastic jars of peanut butter.
“We’re excited once again to have Kroger and Q99 supporting us as we collect this nutritious, high-protein, back-to-school staple to help hungry families,” Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia, said in a news release. “Peanut butter is so important to us. It is our most requested item but the one we get donated the least.”
Donations also may be made at Feeding America Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Road, Salem.
“Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment is to end hunger in the communities we serve by 2025,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for the Mid-Atlantic Division. “No family in a community we serve should ever go hungry. The peanut butter drive is an opportunity for people who are passionate about feeding people to join us in our mission.”
Salem student places third in Alzheimer Foundation of America essay contest
Corynne Emmerson of Salem is the third-place winner of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s 2019 Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness scholarship essay contest.
Emmerson received a $1,500 college scholarship for her essay about her volunteer work at an assisted-living facility. Her essay was one of nearly 3,000 entries across the country.
“Corynne’s moving essay about her experiences as a volunteer at an assisted-living facility and forming relationships with the residents will help raise Alzheimer’s awareness and provide strength and support to millions of families who are dealing with the same challenges,” Charles Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We congratulate Corynne on being a winner in this competition, thank her for sharing her story, and appreciate her efforts in making a difference for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”
In her essay, Emmerson said she found that working with individuals living with dementia-related illnesses gave her an added purpose in life.
“There is so much love coming from these people, and sitting and talking to them always puts me in a good mood,” she wrote.
The experiences and relationships she developed proved meaningful to her, said Emmerson, who worked with her high school’s Pathway Project to connect students and residents as “pen pals.”
Emmerson, who will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, said volunteering has inspired her to work in the geriatrics field.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual scholarship essay contest asks teens to describe how the disease has affected their lives, what they’ve learned in the face of coping with Alzheimer’s disease and how they plan to help those who are affected by the disease. This year, the foundation awarded $34,500 in college scholarships to 36 students.
The nonprofit foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in college scholarships since the essay competition began in 2008.
For more information about the organization or the scholarship essay contest, or to make a donation, call 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.
CNU junior receives scholarship
Hannah Steelman, a junior at Christopher Newport University, received a national scholarship from the National Association of Railway Business Women. Steelman, a social work major, received a $2,000 scholarship during the association’s annual convention in May. She represented Roanoke’s Chapter 19 for the scholarship.