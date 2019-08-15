Federal public defender Juval Scott said she will need from about a month to three months to find successors for two staff attorneys who recently left the agency’s Roanoke office.
Fay Spence, a 13-year office veteran who was first assistant federal public defender, left around the end of July, while Allegra Black departed in early June. They were two of four staff attorneys in the office.
Scott gave assurances that her office is meeting its assigned responsibilities in federal court. Her office defends people of limited financial means who are charged with federal crimes.
“Quality of representation isn’t based on bodies, but rather competence, compassion, collaboration, creativity, and courage. Though the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Virginia has lost two attorneys over the last couple of months, we will soon welcome two new attorneys into our fold,” Scott said Thursday by email.
But the office has sought more time to file documents in key pending matters. Assistant federal public defender Christine Lee asked U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski this month for 15 extra days to file paperwork in a case formerly assigned to Black. “Counsel’s Roanoke office has lost two of its four attorneys in the last 60 days, which has doubled the expected caseload of the two remaining attorneys, including the undersigned,” said the motion, which Urbanski approved.
In an interview, Scott said the two staff attorneys who remain in Roanoke will process casework with help from attorneys in other offices in the state. The Western District of Virginia has 10 assistant defenders and one federal defender when fully staffed, in offices in Abingdon, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Roanoke. Scott handles some cases herself and has taken up two potential death penalty cases.
Scott took office in January after serving as an attorney adviser in the defender services arm of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in Washington, D.C.